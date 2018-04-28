Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch & Chloe Bennet Step Out at 'Marie Claire' Fresh Faces Party!

Top Stories
Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch brought Riverdale to the Marie Claire Fresh Faces party!

The co-stars stepped out at the event on Friday night (April 27) at Poppy in Los Angeles.

They were also joined by Madelaine‘s boyfriend Travis Mills and Chloe Bennet to celebrate the new issue which features up-and-coming talent.

Other attendees included Francia Raisa, Joey King, Bailee Madison and Georgie Flores.

Storm Reid, Debby Ryan, Holland Roden, Jillian Rose Reed and Chloe Bridges also stopped by the event.

This year’s Fresh Faces issue features five covers with Yara Shahidi, Katherine Langford, Sophie Turner, Issa Rae and Riley Keough.
