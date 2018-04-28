Matt McGorry Arrested at Black Lives Matter Protest - Read His Statement

Matt McGorry is opening up about his recent arrest at a Black Lives Matter protest.

The 32-year-old How to Get Away with Murder star shared a lengthy article on Medium revealing that he was arrested and later released for disorderly conduct by the police during a non-violent protest in New York City on Monday night (April 16).

“Monday was my fifth time marching with NYC Shut It Down since the direct action organization began a little over three years ago,” Matt wrote. “NYC Shut It Down has taken to the streets weekly on Monday nights, in actions called People’s Monday, to uplift the stories of Black and Brown people killed by the police and to call attention to the danger and displacement that gentrification — and its accompanying police presence — causes in communities of color.”

Matt has been a big supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and has been extremely vocal when it comes to speaking out against racism.

“As someone who has also attended protests with primarily white protestors, such as the Women’s March, there’s a stark difference in police presence and tactics during these actions as compared to those led by people of color in protest of police and state violence,” Matt continued. “And as my ability to write this article shows, there’s a stark difference in how we’re treated under policy custody, too.”

You can read Matt‘s statement in full at Medium.com.