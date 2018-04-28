Model Shanina Shaik & DJ Ruckus Are Married!

Top Stories
Sat, 28 April 2018 at 10:42 pm

Congratulations are in order for Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus, they just tied the knot!

The longtime couple got married on Saturday (April 28) on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas, according to Us Weekly.

The island is where Ruckus‘ cousin Lenny Kravitz lives and the rocker was at the wedding with his daughter Zoe Kravitz.

Paris Hilton, who introduced the couple at Coachella in 2015, was in attendance at the nuptials, as were Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, and model Nadine Leopold.

Congrats to the happy couple!
