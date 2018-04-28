One-Handed Shaquem Griffin Makes History After Being Drafted in NFL!

Top Stories
Sat, 28 April 2018 at 6:11 pm

Shaquem Griffin just made NFL history!

The 22-year-old linebacker from the University of Central Florida has become the first one-handed player to be drafted into the NFL on Saturday (April 28) at the 2018 NFL Draft at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Shaquem was drafted during the fifth round to the Seattle Seahawks as the team’s newest cornerback – joining his twin brother Shaquill on the team.

“I couldn’t breathe,” Shaquem told ESPN after being drafted. “I didn’t know what to say. I was trying to get the words out, but I couldn’t talk.”

Shaquem was born with a congenital birth defect that affected the ability to use his left hand before having his hand amputated as a child after suffering from extreme pain.

Congrats Shaquem!
