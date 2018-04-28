Rumer Willis Joins Cara Santana & Angela Sarafyan at Marie Claire Fresh Faces Event

Rumer Willis hits the red carpet as she arrives at the Marie Claire Fresh Faces Party on Friday night (April 27) at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress and past winner of Dancing with the Stars looked pretty in a blush-colored silk dress as she was joined at the event by Santa Clarita Diet actress Cara Santana and Westworld star Angela Sarafyan.

Other stars at the event included Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness and model Lydia Hearst.

This year’s Fresh Faces issue features five covers with Yara Shahidi, Katherine Langford, Sophie Turner, Issa Rae and Riley Keough.

