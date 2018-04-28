Top Stories
Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating &amp; Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Sat, 28 April 2018 at 3:53 pm

Rumer Willis Joins Cara Santana & Angela Sarafyan at Marie Claire Fresh Faces Event

Rumer Willis Joins Cara Santana & Angela Sarafyan at Marie Claire Fresh Faces Event

Rumer Willis hits the red carpet as she arrives at the Marie Claire Fresh Faces Party on Friday night (April 27) at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress and past winner of Dancing with the Stars looked pretty in a blush-colored silk dress as she was joined at the event by Santa Clarita Diet actress Cara Santana and Westworld star Angela Sarafyan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rumer Willis

Other stars at the event included Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness and model Lydia Hearst.

This year’s Fresh Faces issue features five covers with Yara Shahidi, Katherine Langford, Sophie Turner, Issa Rae and Riley Keough.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 01
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 02
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 03
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 04
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 05
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 06
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 07
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 08
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 09
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 10
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 11
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 12
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 13
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 14
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 15
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 16
rumer willis cara santana angela sarafyan marie claire fresh faces 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angela Sarafyan, Cara Santana, Jonathan Van Ness, Lydia Hearst, Rumer Willis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr