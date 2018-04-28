Samuel L. Jackson Seen as Two-Eyed Nick Fury in New 'Captain Marvel' Set Photos!

Samuel L. Jackson is playing a younger version of Nick Fury in the upcoming Marvel movie Captain Marvel and the first photos of him on set, as the two-eyed version of the character, have been revealed!

The 69-year-old actor joined co-star Brie Larson on set on Friday (April 27) in Hollywood.

Jackson recently opened up about how audiences will see Nick Fury in the upcoming movie.

“We’re going back now, and I meet Captain Marvel in more of an origin story. You’ll see Nick Fury with another guy’s face, somebody that’s got two eyes, so that’s a whole big deal. You’ll see. It’s prior to the eye injury, no eye patch,” he told The AV Club.

