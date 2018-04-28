Top Stories
Sat, 28 April 2018 at 9:58 pm

Shailene Woodley Helps Her Stylist Ilaria Urbinati Celebrate New Collection with Strong Suit!

Shailene Woodley poses for a photo with her longtime stylist Ilaria Urbinati while attending the launch of Strong Suit by Ilaria Urbinati on Thursday (April 26) at Nordstrom Local in Los Angeles.

Ilaria was joined by a bunch of her celeb clients and friends at the event, which was hosted by GQ Creative Director-at-Large Jim Moore.

Shailene attended the event with her pal, Shameless actress Isidora Goreshter.

Some of the other celebs who stepped out included Rami Malek, James Van Der Beek, Abigail Spencer, Thomas Middleditch, Walton Goggins, and Famous in Love co-stars Georgie Flores and Carter Jenkins.

The Strong Suit by Ilaria Urbinati Collection is sold exclusively online at Nordstrom.com and in Nordstrom brick and mortar locations at the The Grove and the Men’s Store in New York City.
Credit: Donato Sardella; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abigail Spencer, Carter Jenkins, Georgie Flores, Ilaria Urbinati, Isidora Goreshter, James Van Der Beek, Rami Malek, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Middleditch, Walton Goggins

