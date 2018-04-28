Sienna Miller Joins Julianne Moore & Jurnee Smollett-Bell at Time's Up Talk

Sienna Miller hits the stage to speak at a Time’s Up discussion held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday morning (April 28) at Spring Studios in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress was joined at the discussion by fellow actresses Julianne Moore and to tell stories and seek next steps to establish the parameters for lasting change across industries and the pay spectrum.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sienna Miller

The Time’s Up initiative was created to raise awareness about gender inequality, abuse of power and harassment.

Also in attendance at the discussion was Ashley Judd.

10+ pictures inside of the actresses at the event…