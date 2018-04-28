Taylor Swift Reveals 'Reputation Tour' Backstage Rep Room

Taylor Swift has revealed not one, but TWO more new tidbits about her upcoming Reputation Stadium Tour!

The 28-year-old singer has been revealing new info every day leading up to the opening night of the tour on May 8 in Glendale, Ariz.

Taylor revealed the special backstage room that is called the “Rep Room” and gave some new info on what the stage will look like.

“There’s always a room that I have backstage. During the show we always pick people to come after the show to say ‘hi’ and go to this room,” she said in an Instagram Stories video.



Taylor also just revealed some super cool things about the stage, that she’s never had before.

“The stage is the biggest stage we’ve ever had. It’s 110 feet tall,” she said. “And both of the B stages in the audience are pretty much just as big as the main stage was on the 1989 Tour.”

“The thing about this stage that we’ve never had before, it’s got a video screen wall that’s pretty seamless and that continues onto the floor,” Taylor added.

