Top Stories
Lea Michele is Engaged to Zandy Reich - See Her Massive Ring!

Lea Michele is Engaged to Zandy Reich - See Her Massive Ring!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Bikini Body in the Bahamas!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Bikini Body in the Bahamas!

Sat, 28 April 2018 at 5:52 pm

Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Premiere Their New Show at Tribeca Film Festival 2018

Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Premiere Their New Show at Tribeca Film Festival 2018

Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon hit the red carpet as they step out for 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday (April 27) at the SVA Theatre in New York City.

The 52-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a black dress as she and her husband hit the stage for a panel discussion about their new docu-series The Last Defense.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Viol Davis

The upcoming seven episode docu-series exposes the flaws in the American justice system through the examination of two Death Row cases.

The show is the latest project Viola and Julius have produced under their JuVee Productions company.

The Last Defense will premiere on ABC on June 12.

10+ pictures inside of the couple at the festival…

Just Jared on Facebook
viola davis julius tennon attend tribeca film festival panel 01
viola davis julius tennon attend tribeca film festival panel 02
viola davis julius tennon attend tribeca film festival panel 03
viola davis julius tennon attend tribeca film festival panel 04
viola davis julius tennon attend tribeca film festival panel 05
viola davis julius tennon attend tribeca film festival panel 06
viola davis julius tennon attend tribeca film festival panel 07
viola davis julius tennon attend tribeca film festival panel 08
viola davis julius tennon attend tribeca film festival panel 09
viola davis julius tennon attend tribeca film festival panel 10
viola davis julius tennon attend tribeca film festival panel 11
viola davis julius tennon attend tribeca film festival panel 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, Julius Tennon, Viola Davis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr