Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Premiere Their New Show at Tribeca Film Festival 2018

Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon hit the red carpet as they step out for 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday (April 27) at the SVA Theatre in New York City.

The 52-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a black dress as she and her husband hit the stage for a panel discussion about their new docu-series The Last Defense.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Viol Davis

The upcoming seven episode docu-series exposes the flaws in the American justice system through the examination of two Death Row cases.

The show is the latest project Viola and Julius have produced under their JuVee Productions company.

The Last Defense will premiere on ABC on June 12.

10+ pictures inside of the couple at the festival…