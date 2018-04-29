Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 10:03 pm

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Three Contestants Eliminated!

Next Slide »

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Three Contestants Eliminated!

America has voted after American Idol‘s first ever live coast-to-coast broadcast!

While tonight’s show was airing, the public voted to help narrow down the Top 10 to the best 7 performers.

While the judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan – were able to weight in on the contestants performances, the elimination was completely decided by the public!

Check out who made the Top 7!

Make sure to tune into American Idol on Sunday and Mondays at 8 PM on ABC.

Click through the slideshow to find out who got eliminated…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: American Idol

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr