Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 10:03 pm

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

Next Slide »

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

American Idol just revealed their Top 7 contestants following the first live coast-to-coast broadcast!

Viewers across America were able to watch American Idol at the same time and cast their votes while the show was airing!

While the judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan – were able to weight in on the contestants performances, the elimination was completely decided by the public!

Make sure to tune into American Idol on Sunday and Mondays at 8 PM on ABC.

Click through the slideshow to meet American Idol’s top 10…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: American Idol

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr
  • Dittodaisy14

    What a joke ! No way Ada or Dennis should have been eliminated tonight.. They both had great performances… Both Michael and Gabby were not very good and along with Michelle should have gone home… Cade is also overrated although he was good tonight.. I probably liked him more because he sang a Disney song rather than his usual screeching stuff.. I don’t know why people think he is so good looking.. I think he looks kinda creepy… Whatever, this is still not about talent as much as it is about the level of “cuteness” in the eyes of teenie boppers… Whoever wins will be like most of them and never be heard from again…

  • Dittodaisy14

    What a joke ! No way Ada or Dennis should have been eliminated tonight.. They both had great performances… Both Michael and Gabby were not very good and along with Michelle should have gone home… Cade is also overrated although he was good tonight.. I probably liked him more because he sang a Disney song rather than his usual screeching stuff.. I don’t know why people think he is so good looking.. I think he looks kinda creepy… Whatever, this is still not about talent as much as it is about the level of “cuteness” in the eyes of teenie boppers… Whoever wins will be like most of them and never be heard from again…