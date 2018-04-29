Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 1:28 pm

Anna Kendrick, Rami Malek, & Julianne Hough Support City Year at Spring Break Event!

Lots of celebrities were in attendance at the City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education event!

Anna Kendrick, Rami Malek, and Julianne Hough with husband Brooks Laich all arrived for the star-studded event, held at Sony Studios on Saturday (April 28) in Los Angeles.

Also seen at the event were actresses Parisa Fitz-Henley, Emilie de Ravin, Bethany Joy Lenz, Regina Hall, as well as The Good Place stars Manny Jacinto, D’Arcy Carden, Jameela Jamil, and William Jackson Harper.

Guests enjoyed booths set up by Aramark, Comcast NBCUniversal, E!, Hulu, JP Morgan Chase/Atom Tickets, Karma Tequila, MarVista, PEOPLE, RealD, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox, Univision, Walmart, and Westfield, among others. The event was attended by 1,400 guests and raised $2.2 million for education!
