Bella Hadid & Hailey Baldwin Flaunt Bikini Bodies In Miami

Hailey Baldwin sits on Bella Hadid‘s lap while lounging by the water on Sunday (April 29) in Miami, Fla.

The model friends showed off their bikini bodies and were joined by singer Justine Skye, as they all got a boat named Groot.

“Happy Sunday #withgalaxy @samsungmobileusa,” Justine captioned a fun video from their boat ride. Check it out below!

Earlier in the day, the trio stopped by The Kith Store to get some shopping done.

The night before, they went out for dinner at Planta Restaurant.