Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Wife &amp; Daughter for Shirtless Videos, While Making One!

Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Wife & Daughter for Shirtless Videos, While Making One!

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 8:38 am

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have a Court Side Date Night at Warriors Game!

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have a Court Side Date Night at Warriors Game!

Jay-Z and Beyonce sit court side for a date night at the semifinals playoff game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena on Saturday night (April 28) in Oakland, Calif.

The Warriors ended up winning the game 123-101.

The Golden State Warriors Twitter account shared a special message about Beyonce and Jay-Z being in attendance at the game!

“Very special guests on #WarriorsGround tonight,” they posted.

At another point, the account posted about scoring more points as the clock was running out. Beyonce was clearly loving it!
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce knowles pelicans warriors game 01
beyonce knowles pelicans warriors game 02

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr