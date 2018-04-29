Beyonce & Jay-Z Have a Court Side Date Night at Warriors Game!

Jay-Z and Beyonce sit court side for a date night at the semifinals playoff game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena on Saturday night (April 28) in Oakland, Calif.

The Warriors ended up winning the game 123-101.

The Golden State Warriors Twitter account shared a special message about Beyonce and Jay-Z being in attendance at the game!

“Very special guests on #WarriorsGround tonight,” they posted.

At another point, the account posted about scoring more points as the clock was running out. Beyonce was clearly loving it!