Sun, 29 April 2018 at 12:26 am

Carrie Underwood Posts Close-Up Video of Face While Having Fun with Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood Posts Close-Up Video of Face While Having Fun with Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood is giving her fans another close-up look at her face in this new video posted to her Instagram Stories!

The 35-year-old singer was sitting in the passenger seat during a car ride with her husband Mike Fisher while he made squeaking noises using his hand.

Carrie softly said “help me” while looking at the camera and she captioned the clip, “Must we? So annoying.”

This is one of the latest looks at Carrie fans have gotten in the months since her scary fall that left her needing over 40 stitches in her face.
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

