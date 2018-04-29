Celebrities Defend Michelle Wolf Amid Controversy Over Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jokes

Michelle Wolf hosted the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner last night, and some people are calling for her to make an apology to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her remarks.

The comedian spoke about the Press Secretary’s eye makeup by saying, “she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye.”

Michelle has already defended what she said at the event, but now, some celebrities are offering further support.

