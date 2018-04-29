Celebrities Defend Michelle Wolf Amid Controversy Over Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jokes
Michelle Wolf hosted the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner last night, and some people are calling for her to make an apology to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her remarks.
The comedian spoke about the Press Secretary’s eye makeup by saying, “she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye.”
Michelle has already defended what she said at the event, but now, some celebrities are offering further support.
Click inside for some tweets from celebrities defending Michelle Wolf…
Nope. No apology. Our house is on FIRE
— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) April 29, 2018
after everything this administration has said and done to the American people with no apology? are you fucking kidding me???? this has to be a joke.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 29, 2018
Excuse me while i follow @michelleisawolf.
— Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) April 29, 2018
👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/KTVLueLmS0
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 29, 2018
I asked @maggieNYT to quote the line where Michelle intensely criticized SHS’s appearance. She unfollowed me.
She has an extremely important job. Making vague statements that she herself cannot back up with facts/quotes isn’t helping.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 29, 2018
BRILLIANT monologue by @michelleisawolf last night- read it here:https://t.co/6byrHkKCdM
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 29, 2018