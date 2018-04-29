Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Wife &amp; Daughter for Shirtless Videos, While Making One!

Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Wife & Daughter for Shirtless Videos, While Making One!

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 1:10 pm

Celebrities Defend Michelle Wolf Amid Controversy Over Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jokes

Celebrities Defend Michelle Wolf Amid Controversy Over Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jokes

Michelle Wolf hosted the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner last night, and some people are calling for her to make an apology to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her remarks.

The comedian spoke about the Press Secretary’s eye makeup by saying, “she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye.”

Michelle has already defended what she said at the event, but now, some celebrities are offering further support.

Click inside for some tweets from celebrities defending Michelle Wolf…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner, Michelle Wolf

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr