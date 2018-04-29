Top Stories
Sun, 29 April 2018 at 9:59 am

Chadwick Boseman Enjoys His Weekend After 'Avengers: Infinity War' Press Tour!

Chadwick Boseman Enjoys His Weekend After 'Avengers: Infinity War' Press Tour!

Chadwick Boseman is all smiles while out to lunch with a pal on Saturday (April 28) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 40-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor just came off of a large press tour for the smash hit Marvel movie. He reprises his role as Black Panther in the movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chadwick Boseman

If you missed it, watch the cast of Avengers: Infinity War spoofing the theme song to the The Brady Bunch with their own special twist!

Check out the new photos of Chadwick Boseman in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chadwick Boseman

