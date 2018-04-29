Top Stories
Lea Michele is Engaged to Zandy Reich - See Her Massive Ring!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Bikini Body in the Bahamas!

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 12:06 am

Charlie Hunnam & Oscar Isaac Continue Filming 'Triple Frontier' in Hawaii

Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac walk along a bridge while on the set of their upcoming movie Triple Frontier on Thursday (April 26) in Wailua, Hawaii.

The guys were joined that day by co-stars Ben Affleck and Garrett Hedlund to film a scene in which the drive across a bridge and past a security check point. They had to wait out the rain for much of the day as the area has been experiencing an unusual amount of rainy weather these days.

Make sure to see the hot new photos of Charlie going shirtless at the beach in Hawaii!
