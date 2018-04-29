Charlie Hunnam & Oscar Isaac Continue Filming 'Triple Frontier' in Hawaii

Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac walk along a bridge while on the set of their upcoming movie Triple Frontier on Thursday (April 26) in Wailua, Hawaii.

The guys were joined that day by co-stars Ben Affleck and Garrett Hedlund to film a scene in which the drive across a bridge and past a security check point. They had to wait out the rain for much of the day as the area has been experiencing an unusual amount of rainy weather these days.

