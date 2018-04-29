Top Stories
Sun, 29 April 2018 at 6:33 pm

Charlie Puth Takes the Stage at City Year Spring Break

Charlie Puth Takes the Stage at City Year Spring Break

Charlie Puth sings into the mic at the City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education event held at Sony Studios on Saturday night (April 28) in Los Angeles.

The “Attention” singer was joined by fellow musician Darren Criss.

Charlie served as special guest performer for the annual fundraising event which was attended by 1,400 guests and raised $2.2 million.

The week before, Charlie‘s new music video for “Done For Me” with Kehlani was released. Check out the retro video if you missed it!

“Done For Me” is the latest single off of Charlie‘s upcoming album Voicenotes, which comes out in a couple of weeks on May 11.
