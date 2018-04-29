Chord Overstreet Releases First Single From New Project: 'Wasted Time' - Listen Now!

Chord Overstreet with beginning a new chapter, starting with his new single “Wasted Time”!

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter and actor released his brand new track on Friday (April 27) as part of his new OVERSTREET project.

“It bridges the gap from what I’ve done previously to where I’m going … I’m really introducing myself as an artist here,” he explained.

“I got frustrated. It was fun to play acoustic, but I thought, ‘I want to push myself and really entertain. I want to put on a f–king rock show people have to see.’ I aimed to create an experience in the studio and on stage.”

Listen to “Wasted Time” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.