Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 5:30 pm

Chord Overstreet Releases First Single From New Project: 'Wasted Time' - Listen Now!

Chord Overstreet Releases First Single From New Project: 'Wasted Time' - Listen Now!

Chord Overstreet with beginning a new chapter, starting with his new single “Wasted Time”!

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter and actor released his brand new track on Friday (April 27) as part of his new OVERSTREET project.

“It bridges the gap from what I’ve done previously to where I’m going … I’m really introducing myself as an artist here,” he explained.

“I got frustrated. It was fun to play acoustic, but I thought, ‘I want to push myself and really entertain. I want to put on a f–king rock show people have to see.’ I aimed to create an experience in the studio and on stage.”  

Listen to “Wasted Time” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Island Records
Posted to: Chord Overstreet, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr