Chris Martin Goes Surfing in Malibu with Anthony Kiedis

Chris Martin carries his surfboard while getting ready to hit some waves on Friday (April 27) in Malibu, Calif.

The 41-year-old Coldplay singer was joined by his friends, Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker Anthony Kiedis and pro surfer Maya Gabeira, for the surf session.

Maya is a big wave surfer from Brazil and she’s in town visiting. You can keep up with her travels on Instagram at @Maya.

