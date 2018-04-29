Comedian Michelle Wolf Fires Back at Criticism for White House Correspondents' Dinner 2018 Jokes

Comedian Michelle Wolf, who hosted the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, is responding to criticism over her jokes made at the expense of Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“I have to say I’m a little star-struck. I love you as Aunt Lydia in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” Michelle said about the Press Secretary at the roast. “Every time Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited. I’m not really sure what we’re going to get, you know? A press briefing, a bunch of lies or divided into softball teams. It’s shirts and skins, and this time don’t be such a little b*tch, Jim Acosta.”

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies,” Michelle added.

She also commented on the Press Secretary’s name. “Is it Sarah Sanders? Is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Is it Cousin Huckabee? Is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? Like, what’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women?” Michelle said.

Michelle‘s comedy routine drew criticism from Maggie Haberman, the White House correspondent to the New York Times.

“That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive,” Maggie tweeted.

