Diane Kruger Finishes 'In the Fade' World Tour at German Film Awards

Diane Kruger has been promoting her movie In the Fade for over a year now and she finally just wrapped up her world tour!

The 41-year-old actress was joined by director Fatih Akin while attending the German Film Awards on Friday (April 27) in Berlin, Germany.

Diane was nominated for Best Actress and the movie was nominated for Best Film. It won the silver award for Best Film and Fatih won Best Screenplay!

“Congratulations for winning Best script and silver ‘Lola’ to my director @fatih_bombero ♥️ Finishing this long world tour with one last hooray ♥️ Can’t wait for our next adventure ♥️ And @zuckermacher !!! You rock 🤘,” Diane wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Diane is wearing a Valentino gown.