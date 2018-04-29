Douglas Booth Screens 'Mary Shelley' at Tribeca Film Festival 2018

Douglas Booth arrives for the premiere of his movie Mary Shelley during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on Saturday (April 28) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet by director/writer Haifaa al-Mansour as well as producer Amy Baer.

Mary Shelley will hit theaters in the US on May 25. Be sure to check it out – the movie also stars Elle Fanning, Maisie Williams, Bel Powley, Tom Sturridge, and more.