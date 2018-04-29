Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Over the weekend, Kanye West tweeted about March For Our Lives activist Emma Gonzalez, who survived the February 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The 40-year-old entertainer took to Twitter and posted a picture of Emma along with his caption, “my hero Emma Gonzalez.”

It seems as if Emma may have responded to Kanye after he mentioned her on his account.

If you don’t know, James Shaw Jr is the hero who wrestled an AR-15 from a gunman’s hands at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee, preventing possible further deaths and bloodshed. Kanye has been making headlines for his support of Donald Trump.