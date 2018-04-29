Evan Rachel Wood Often Has to Get Undressed on 'Westworld' & Here's How She Feels About It

Evan Rachel Wood is on the cover of C magazine’s new issue, on newsstands May 1.

Here’s what the Westworld star had to share with the mag:

On being attracted to unconventional roles: “I’ve never wanted to go down the road everyone else was going down. I wanted to go down the alleys and learn about the people who were different, talk to the weirdos and know their stories. I don’t always play dark characters. I mean, I’ve done comedies. But the darker roles are what people tend to remember.”

On filming nude scenes for her role in Westworld: “It’s not even weird anymore. We’ve all been naked so often that it’s just normal. I show up to work and say, ‘OK, I’m naked in a lab. And Anthony Hopkins is here.’ It’s so surreal there isn’t even time to be stressed.”

On living with no regrets: “Growing up as a child actor, I heard about regrets a lot. I had a lot of people telling me not to live with regret. They drilled into my head how short and precious life is, so I made sure I didn’t care what anyone else thought.”

