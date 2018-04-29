Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 3:09 pm

Evan Rachel Wood Often Has to Get Undressed on 'Westworld' & Here's How She Feels About It

Evan Rachel Wood Often Has to Get Undressed on 'Westworld' & Here's How She Feels About It

Evan Rachel Wood is on the cover of C magazine’s new issue, on newsstands May 1.

Here’s what the Westworld star had to share with the mag:

On being attracted to unconventional roles: “I’ve never wanted to go down the road everyone else was going down. I wanted to go down the alleys and learn about the people who were different, talk to the weirdos and know their stories. I don’t always play dark characters. I mean, I’ve done comedies. But the darker roles are what people tend to remember.”

On filming nude scenes for her role in Westworld: “It’s not even weird anymore. We’ve all been naked so often that it’s just normal. I show up to work and say, ‘OK, I’m naked in a lab. And Anthony Hopkins is here.’ It’s so surreal there isn’t even time to be stressed.”

On living with no regrets: “Growing up as a child actor, I heard about regrets a lot. I had a lot of people telling me not to live with regret. They drilled into my head how short and precious life is, so I made sure I didn’t care what anyone else thought.”

For more from Evan, visit MagazineC.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
evan rachel wood c magazine 01.
evan rachel wood c magazine 02.
evan rachel wood c magazine 03.
evan rachel wood c magazine 04.
evan rachel wood c magazine 05

Credit: photos: Amanda Demme, styling: C Fashion Director Alison Edmond
Posted to: Evan Rachel Wood, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr