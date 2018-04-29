Here's How Donald Trump Responded to Michelle Wolf's White House Correspondents' Dinner Roast

Donald Trump sent out a tweet on Sunday (April 29), the day after the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, to share his reaction to the roast.

Comedian Michelle Wolf hosted the event, and her jokes about Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders have caused some controversy.

“While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work. Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust…the so-called comedian really “bombed.” @greggutfeld should host next year! @PeteHegseth,” Trump tweeted.