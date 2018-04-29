Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 3:49 pm

Here's How Donald Trump Responded to Michelle Wolf's White House Correspondents' Dinner Roast

Here's How Donald Trump Responded to Michelle Wolf's White House Correspondents' Dinner Roast

Donald Trump sent out a tweet on Sunday (April 29), the day after the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, to share his reaction to the roast.

Comedian Michelle Wolf hosted the event, and her jokes about Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders have caused some controversy.

“While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work. Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust…the so-called comedian really “bombed.” @greggutfeld should host next year! @PeteHegseth,” Trump tweeted.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Michelle Wolf

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr
  • gwen

    His rally in Washington wasn’t a success, he came off just as unhinged as he did that day he called into Fox. If the WHCD was a big boring bust that bombed, why was Reince P videotapped laughing? Trump is just upset because Michelle told the truth. Sarah is a liar. Kellyanne is a con artist. The media are complicit. Trump is destroying this country. It was sad watching people like Mika and Andrea defending Sarah, especially after how rude, cruel, and mean she has been into the White House journalists.

  • gwen

    His rally in Washington wasn’t a success, he came off just as unhinged as he did that day he called into Fox. If the WHCD was a big boring bust that bombed, why was Reince P videotapped laughing? Trump is just upset because Michelle told the truth. Sarah is a liar. Kellyanne is a con artist. The media are complicit. Trump is destroying this country. It was sad watching people like Mika and Andrea defending Sarah, especially after how rude, cruel, and mean she has been into the White House journalists.