How Many Records Did 'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Break?

Avengers: Infinity War is huge – so huge, in fact, that it seems to be breaking another record each day!

The smash hit Marvel film already broke the record for Thursday previews from the get-go, and it’s continued to perform incredibly over the next few days, as The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The movie has now gone to claim the biggest domestic opening of all time ($250 million), the biggest worldwide opening of all time ($380 million) and the biggest superhero opening of all time.

That’s far from all: it’s also earned the biggest Saturday of all time in North America ($83 million), the biggest Sunday of all time in North America according to estimates as of Sunday (April 29), and also claims the biggest opening in dozens of other markets, including South Korea ($39.2 million), Brazil ($18.8 million) and Mexico ($25.1 million). Wow! Congratulations to Marvel!

For more on those records, visit HollywoodReporter.com.