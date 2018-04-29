J. Cole's 'KOD' Earns Biggest Week of 2018 & Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

J. Cole is breaking records – and he’s landed on top!

The 33-year-old superstar debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as of this week with his fifth studio album KOD, according to the official chart company.

The album moved 397,000 units, notching the biggest week of 2018 for an album, and also the largest streaming week of the year – in fact, it’s the third-largest ever.

It’s also the biggest week for a hip-hop album in nearly a year since Kendrick Lamar‘s DAMN., and the second-largest sales week of 2018 with 174,000 traditional sales, bested only by Justin Timberlake‘s Man Of The Woods.

This is J. Cole‘s fifth consecutive Billboard 200 No. 1 album. Congratulations!

See the full Top 10 inside…

1. J. Cole, KOD

2. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

3. A Perfect Circle, Eat the Elephant

4. The Greatest Showman Soundtrack

5. Jason Aldean, Rearview Town

6. XXXTENTACION, ?

7. Migosm Culture II

8. The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy

9. Black Panther: The Album

10. Lord Huron, Vide Noir