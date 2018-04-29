Top Stories
Sun, 29 April 2018 at 6:47 pm

JC Chasez Opens Up About *NSYNC's Upcoming Star Ceremony & Reunion Rumors!

JC Chasez Opens Up About *NSYNC's Upcoming Star Ceremony & Reunion Rumors!

The boys of *NSYNC are getting back together again for a special moment!

The iconic ’90s boy band will be reuniting on Monday (April 30) for their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Ahead of the ceremony, the group also launched a pop-up shop in Los Angeles including iconic looks from the era, which runs from April 28 to May 1.

JC revealed that the group “agreed on dressy casual” for the ceremony, which will be the first time he reunites with Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass since his 40th birthday party in 2016.

“For me, [Mickey] Mouse Club was high school, *NSYNC was college and now I’m living life! I think everybody goes through those different phases, and that’s also what can make us relatable to a lot of people. We’re just doing it like everybody else,” he said.

“We’ll still give them a little bit here and little bit there, but there aren’t any plans for music. There are no talks about a reunion tour now. You get cool merch for now, and then the future is what it is.”

Photos: Getty Images
  • Nelson

    He looks terrible with black hair.

  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    he looks horrendous!!!

  • Buffy

    It’s not gonna be a NSYNC reunion though It’s gonna be Justin who thinks he was the sole reason the group were famous and the rest of them as his backing singers like every other time they’ve got together.