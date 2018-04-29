JC Chasez Opens Up About *NSYNC's Upcoming Star Ceremony & Reunion Rumors!

The boys of *NSYNC are getting back together again for a special moment!

The iconic ’90s boy band will be reuniting on Monday (April 30) for their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of JC Chasez

Ahead of the ceremony, the group also launched a pop-up shop in Los Angeles including iconic looks from the era, which runs from April 28 to May 1.

JC revealed that the group “agreed on dressy casual” for the ceremony, which will be the first time he reunites with Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass since his 40th birthday party in 2016.

“For me, [Mickey] Mouse Club was high school, *NSYNC was college and now I’m living life! I think everybody goes through those different phases, and that’s also what can make us relatable to a lot of people. We’re just doing it like everybody else,” he said.

“We’ll still give them a little bit here and little bit there, but there aren’t any plans for music. There are no talks about a reunion tour now. You get cool merch for now, and then the future is what it is.”