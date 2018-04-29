Jennifer Lawrence Kicks Off Derby Week in Her Home State!

Jennifer Lawrence returned to her home state of Kentucky this weekend!

The 27-year-old Academy Award winning actress stopped by the opening night of Derby Week at Churchill Downs on Saturday (April 28) to celebrate her partnership with Woodford Reserve & their $1,000 Mint Julep Program. Jennifer played bartender at the event, and was also seen mingling with Woodford Reserve’s Assistant Master Distiller, Elizabeth McCall.

The proceeds of the Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Cups sold for $1,000 and $2,500 will go to support The Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund. While at the event, Jennifer presented the 2018 Award in the Arts award to philanthropist Linda Bruckheimer.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.