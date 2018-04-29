Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 7:58 pm

Jennifer Lopez Takes Selfies & Enjoys Lunch in the Sun With a Friend in West Hollywood!

Jennifer Lopez Takes Selfies & Enjoys Lunch in the Sun With a Friend in West Hollywood!

Jennifer Lopez is lunching in the sun!

The “El Anillo” pop superstar was spotted enjoying an al fresco salad outside on Sunday (April 29) at La Conversation Cafe in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

While eating lunch with a friend, Jennifer sported workout clothes and took a fun selfie. She was later picked up with her friend by a bodyguard.

Jennifer recently released the absolutely stunning music video for her latest Spanish-language single, “El Anillo.” Check it out if you haven’t already!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez lunch april 2018 west hollywood 01
jennifer lopez lunch april 2018 west hollywood 02
jennifer lopez lunch april 2018 west hollywood 03
jennifer lopez lunch april 2018 west hollywood 04
jennifer lopez lunch april 2018 west hollywood 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr