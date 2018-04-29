Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 7:33 pm

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Fights With Girlfriend Jen Harley Just Weeks After Welcoming Their Daughter

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are feuding on social media just days after the couple welcomed their daughter, Ariana Sky.

The 32-year-old Jersey Shore star posted a series of comments on his Instagram Story over the weekend.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving #Facts #YeahhhhhhBuddyyyy,” he wrote on one slide.

“If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year? #GiveMeYourThoughts,” he asked in a poll on the second slide of the story.

Jen responded in her own Instagram Story, writing “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.”

For more, head to People.com.
Photos: Instagram: @tater_tot_kitty
