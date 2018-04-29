Joey King & Jacob Elordi Couple Up at City Year Spring Break

Joey King and her boyfriend Jacob Elordi pose together on the red carpet at the City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education event held at Sony Studios on Saturday night (April 28) in Los Angeles.

The couple was joined by Nolan Gould, JJ Totah, Troian Bellisario, Zoey Deutch, Mitch Grassi, Beau Mirchoff, Niki Koss, Thomas Barbusca, Justin Prentice, Mollee Gray and Steven R. McQueen.

Guests enjoyed booths set up by Aramark, Comcast NBCUniversal, E!, Hulu, JP Morgan Chase/Atom Tickets, Karma Tequila, MarVista, PEOPLE, RealD, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox, Univision, Walmart, and Westfield, among others. The event was attended by 1,400 guests and raised $2.2 million for education!