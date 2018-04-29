Joey King & Jacob Elordi Couple Up at City Year Spring Break

Top Stories
Sun, 29 April 2018 at 5:11 pm

Joey King and her boyfriend Jacob Elordi pose together on the red carpet at the City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education event held at Sony Studios on Saturday night (April 28) in Los Angeles.

The couple was joined by Nolan Gould, JJ Totah, Troian Bellisario, Zoey Deutch, Mitch Grassi, Beau Mirchoff, Niki Koss, Thomas Barbusca, Justin Prentice, Mollee Gray and Steven R. McQueen.

Guests enjoyed booths set up by Aramark, Comcast NBCUniversal, E!, Hulu, JP Morgan Chase/Atom Tickets, Karma Tequila, MarVista, PEOPLE, RealD, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox, Univision, Walmart, and Westfield, among others. The event was attended by 1,400 guests and raised $2.2 million for education!
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 01
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 02
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 03
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 04
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 05
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 06
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 07
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 08
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 09
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 10
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 11
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 12
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 13
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 14
joey king jacob elordi couple up for city year spring break 15
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beau Mirchoff, Jacob Elordi, JJ Totah, Joey King, Justin Prentice, Mitch Grassi, Mollee Gray, Niki Koss, Nolan Gould, Steven R. McQueen, Thomas Barbusca, Troian Bellisario, Zoey Deutch

