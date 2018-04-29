Top Stories
Lea Michele is Engaged to Zandy Reich - See Her Massive Ring!

Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Wife &amp; Daughter for Shirtless Videos, While Making One!

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 9:17 am

Kate Winslet Accepts Check on Behalf of Golden Hat Foundation at Longines Masters

Longines Ambassador of Elegance and co-founder of The Golden Hat Foundation Kate Winslet was in attendance at the second day of the Longines Masters for Military Appreciation Night and Autism Awareness Night on Friday (April 27) in New York.

The actress met local New York children with Autism and accepted a check on behalf of The Golden Hat Foundation.

“The Golden Hat Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to changing the way people on the autism spectrum are perceived, by shining a light on their abilities and emphasizing their potential. With proper education and career training, these individuals can truly realize their dreams. Tonight is a shining example of how organizations, like Longines and the Longines Masters of New York, can make an impact to further Autism Awareness in their community,” Kate said in a statement.
Credit: Courtesy Longines
