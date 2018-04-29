Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 11:32 pm

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about her family!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing on Monday (April 30).

During her appearance, Kim spoke to Ellen about the birth of her baby daughter Chicago via surrogate – and revealed that Kourtney Kardashian was in the delivery room while Kanye played Connect 4 with friends in an adjacent room!

She also spoke about how she came up with the name Chicago, and talks about how her kids are getting along with their new sibling.

Kim also said she will remind Kanye to plan their fourth wedding anniversary while she takes care of his birthday. She spoke about her upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud, as well as her latest fragrance. Finally, the two play a game called “Is Kanye Happy or Not Happy?”

Watch below!


Kanye West Played ‘Connect 4′ During His Daughter’s Delivery


Kim Kardashian on Her Upcoming Anniversary Plans

Kim Kardashian Talks the Behind-the-Scenes Drama at ‘Family Feud’

Kim Kardashian Plays ‘Is Kanye Happy or Not Happy?’
