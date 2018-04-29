Kylie Jenner Rented Out Six Flags For Travis Scott's Birthday

Kylie Jenner just gained a ton of girlfriend points!

The 20-year-old cosmetics mogul rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain for a night of fun and rides for her boyfriend Travis Scott‘s birthday on Saturday night (April 28).

In an Instagram story video, Kylie said that Travis had never been there.

Joining the fun was a group of their friends and family, including Kylie‘s BFF Jordyn Woods and her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Also pictured: Kylie out and about earlier that day, picking up a cold drink and a large bag from the Fendi store.