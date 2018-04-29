Lupita Nyong'o, Julianne Moore, & More Powerful Women Support Time's Up Movement at Tribeca Film Fest

Lupita Nyong’o speaks on stage during a Time’s Up panel held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday (April 28) at Spring Studios in New York City.

There were many stars at the event, including fellow Oscar winners Julianne Moore, Mira Sorvino, and Marisa Tomei. Other powerful women in the industry who showed support included Sienna Miller, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ashley Judd, Cynthia Erivo, Amber Tamblyn, Sasheer Zamata, Mariska Hargitay, and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke.

Before the event, Ashley tweeted, “On my way to share my national letter to survivors of sexual assault @TIMESUPNOW event at #tribecafilmfestival with a dialogue after reading it with the great and dear @TaranaBurke #wecanheal.”