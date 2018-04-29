Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Wife & Daughter for Shirtless Videos, While Making One!

Mark Wahlberg has been regularly posting shirtless videos to his social media accounts to promote some of his fitness and wellness products. Now, his wife and daughter are mocking him for it!

In the 46-year-old actor’s latest video posted to Facebook, in which he puts his huge muscles on display, he shows off his audience at the end.

Mark‘s wife Rhea Durham and their eight-year-old daughter Grace are seen in the clip. Rhea says, “Babe, stop doing videos with your shirt off!” Grace agrees and says, “Yeah dad!”

Mark captioned the video, “Gearing up to start filming Six Billion Dollar Man. (And wait for the peanut gallery at the end haha.)”