Miley Cyrus Isn't Sorry For Nude Photo 10 Years Later

Miley Cyrus is taking back her apology for posing nude ten years ago.

The 25-year-old actress and singer did a photo shoot with Vanity Fair when she was 15 where she covered up only using a blanket, baring her back.

After the photo came out, Miley issued an apology.

“I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic,’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed. I never intended for any of this to happen and I apologize to my fans who I care so deeply about,” she said.

Now, 10 years later, Miley is actually not sorry. She posted a photo of a newspaper cover that shamed her for the photo shoot, captioning it “IM NOT SORRY F–k YOU #10yearsago.”