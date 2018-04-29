Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 8:34 pm

Miley Cyrus Isn't Sorry For Nude Photo 10 Years Later

Miley Cyrus is taking back her apology for posing nude ten years ago.

The 25-year-old actress and singer did a photo shoot with Vanity Fair when she was 15 where she covered up only using a blanket, baring her back.

After the photo came out, Miley issued an apology.

“I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic,’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed. I never intended for any of this to happen and I apologize to my fans who I care so deeply about,” she said.

Now, 10 years later, Miley is actually not sorry. She posted a photo of a newspaper cover that shamed her for the photo shoot, captioning it “IM NOT SORRY F–k YOU #10yearsago.”
Photos: Getty
