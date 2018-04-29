Top Stories
Lea Michele is Engaged to Zandy Reich - See Her Massive Ring!

Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Wife & Daughter for Shirtless Videos, While Making One!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Bikini Body in the Bahamas!

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 4:00 am

Newly Single Kendra Wilkinson Debuts New Hair

Newly Single Kendra Wilkinson Debuts New Hair

Kendra Wilkinson just made a big change following her split from husband Hank Bassett – she went brunette!

The 32-year-old reality star was spotted leaving the salon with the new ‘do on Thursday (April 26) in Los Angeles.

“Been wanting to experiment like this for a long time n here it is. So excited for this change but I’ll always stay true to my roots. 😜😜,” Kendra wrote on Instagram about the big change.

Right after getting the new look she tweeted, “I’m not here tryin to impress anyone but myself. F–k it all. I’m excited. 😜”
Photos: WENN
