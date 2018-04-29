Nicole Kidman Supports Keith Urban at His Stagecoach Set!

Nicole Kidman gives Keith Urban a hug ahead of his 2018 Stagecoach Country Music Festival set at the Empire Polo Field on Saturday (April 28) in Indio, Calif.

Keith hit the stage later in the evening to a packed crowd! Check out all the photos in the gallery.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, Keith celebrated the release of his latest studio album Graffiti U in Los Angeles. The super fans in the crowd were hand selected by 1iota, which offered fans a first-listen at the new album.