Octavia Spencer Brings Together Lots of Celebs For City Year's Star-Studded Event!

It was a star-studded evening at City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education event!

Jennifer Garner and Elizabeth Banks joined host Octavia Spencer at the fundraising event held at Sony Studios on April 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Some of the other celeb guests included Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd, Terry Crews, Garcelle Beauvais, Essence Atkins, Yvette Nicole Brown, Seth Green, Kevin Zegers, Thomas Middleditch, Adrianna Palicki, Jon Huertas, TR Knight, Jason Lewis, Abigail Spencer, and Eliza Coupe.

Guests enjoyed booths set up by Aramark, Comcast NBCUniversal, E!, Hulu, JP Morgan Chase/Atom Tickets, Karma Tequila, MarVista, PEOPLE, RealD, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox, Univision, Walmart, and Westfield, among others. The event was attended by 1,400 guests and raised $2.2 million for education!