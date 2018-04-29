Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Wife &amp; Daughter for Shirtless Videos, While Making One!

Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Wife & Daughter for Shirtless Videos, While Making One!

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 12:50 pm

Octavia Spencer Brings Together Lots of Celebs For City Year's Star-Studded Event!

Octavia Spencer Brings Together Lots of Celebs For City Year's Star-Studded Event!

It was a star-studded evening at City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education event!

Jennifer Garner and Elizabeth Banks joined host Octavia Spencer at the fundraising event held at Sony Studios on April 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Some of the other celeb guests included Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd, Terry Crews, Garcelle Beauvais, Essence Atkins, Yvette Nicole Brown, Seth Green, Kevin Zegers, Thomas Middleditch, Adrianna Palicki, Jon Huertas, TR Knight, Jason Lewis, Abigail Spencer, and Eliza Coupe.

Guests enjoyed booths set up by Aramark, Comcast NBCUniversal, E!, Hulu, JP Morgan Chase/Atom Tickets, Karma Tequila, MarVista, PEOPLE, RealD, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox, Univision, Walmart, and Westfield, among others. The event was attended by 1,400 guests and raised $2.2 million for education!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 01
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 02
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 03
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 04
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 05
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 06
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 07
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 08
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 09
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 10
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 11
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 12
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 13
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 14
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 15
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 16
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 17
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 18
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 19
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 20
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 21
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 22
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 23
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 24
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 25
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 26
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 27
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 28
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 29
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 30
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 31
jennifer garner octavia spencer city year 32

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abigail Spencer, Adrianne Palicki, Bethany Joy Lenz, Eliza Coupe, Elizabeth Banks, Essence Atkins, Garcelle Beauvais, Jason Lewis, Jennifer Garner, John Huertas, Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd, Kevin Zegers, Logan Browning, Max Greenfield, Octavia Spencer, Randall Park, Regina Hall, Seth Green, Terry Crews, Thomas Middleditch, TR Knight, Ty Burrell, Yvette Nicole Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr