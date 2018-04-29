Sam Heughan Runs Stirling Marathon, Gets Support From Caitriona Balfe!

Sam Heughan successfully completed the Stirling Scottish Marathon on Sunday (April 29) in Scotland!

The 37-year-old Outlander star ran the 26.2-mile race and shared a selfie before the start, posting, “Is it too late to go back to bed? Wish us luck!”

“Thank you for all the support along the way, Peakers, Outlander fans, the friendly volunteers, cheers of encouragement and of course the bagpipes!! What a beautiful run (minus the hill at the end!) Broke my [previous best] with just under 3.15! Thank you Stirling!!x,” Sam posted after the race. He also shared how you can support his chosen charity after his run.