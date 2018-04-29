Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Wife &amp; Daughter for Shirtless Videos, While Making One!

Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Wife & Daughter for Shirtless Videos, While Making One!

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 8:57 am

Sam Heughan Runs Stirling Marathon, Gets Support From Caitriona Balfe!

Sam Heughan Runs Stirling Marathon, Gets Support From Caitriona Balfe!

Sam Heughan successfully completed the Stirling Scottish Marathon on Sunday (April 29) in Scotland!

The 37-year-old Outlander star ran the 26.2-mile race and shared a selfie before the start, posting, “Is it too late to go back to bed? Wish us luck!”

“Thank you for all the support along the way, Peakers, Outlander fans, the friendly volunteers, cheers of encouragement and of course the bagpipes!! What a beautiful run (minus the hill at the end!) Broke my [previous best] with just under 3.15! Thank you Stirling!!x,” Sam posted after the race. He also shared how you can support his chosen charity after his run.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr