Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 9:46 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Have Romantic Getaway

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Have Romantic Getaway

Scott Disick wears a beanie and sunglasses while heading to lunch on Saturday (April 28) in Malibu, Calif.

The 34-year-old reality star was joined by his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Later that day, Sofia shared a photo on her Instagram of Scott lying in a hotel bed that had a heart made out of white and pink rose pedals on it. Looks like the couple got away for a romantic night.

Earlier in the week, Scott took a guys trip to Miami with some friends.

Photos: BackGrid USA
