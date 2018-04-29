Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Have Romantic Getaway

Scott Disick wears a beanie and sunglasses while heading to lunch on Saturday (April 28) in Malibu, Calif.

The 34-year-old reality star was joined by his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

Later that day, Sofia shared a photo on her Instagram of Scott lying in a hotel bed that had a heart made out of white and pink rose pedals on it. Looks like the couple got away for a romantic night.

Earlier in the week, Scott took a guys trip to Miami with some friends.