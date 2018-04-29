Top Stories
Sun, 29 April 2018 at 1:43 pm

Shailene Woodley Celebrates Youth with All It Takes Organization

Shailene Woodley Celebrates Youth with All It Takes Organization

Shailene Woodley takes a photo with her mom Lori and brother Tanner at the Lasting Legacy Gala on Saturday (April 28) in Cypress, Calif.

The 26-year-old actress served as host for the night alongside her mom at the event with their All It Takes organization.

Shailene and her mom Lori founded All It Takes to empower youth leaders and teach adolescents to practice honor, acceptance, compassion and respect and to strive for positive change among their peers, family members, society and the environment.

Also in attendance were Douglas Smith, Kendrick Sampson, Forever In Your Mind, and Isidora Goreshter.
