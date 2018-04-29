Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Wife &amp; Daughter for Shirtless Videos, While Making One!

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 9:40 am

This 'Avengers: Infinity War' Character Was Recast & You May Not Have Even Noticed!

There was one actor in Avengers: Infinity War who was recast and you may not have even noticed the new actor behind all the prosthetics!

This character first appeared in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and has been missing from the Marvel universe ever since…until now.

There are spoilers ahead, so be warned if you haven’t seen the movie in theaters yet! The Marvel movie hit theaters this past Friday. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t seen it yet!

Click through the slideshow to see who was recast and who took over the role…
Photos: Getty, Marvel/Disney
