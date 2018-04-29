Sun, 29 April 2018 at 4:30 pm
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Invited All the Stars to Their Anniversary Celebration!
- Find out who was in attendance at Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson‘s 30th anniversary party – TMZ
- See what Pentatonix had to say to their biggest fans! – Just Jared Jr
- Big news for Star Trek fans – Lainey Gossip
- There’s some people who are sticking up for Tristan Thompson – TooFab
- See how Ryan Reynolds is celebrating the success of Avengers - The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks
Sponsored Links by ZergNet