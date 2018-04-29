Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 3:08 pm

Zendaya, Holland Roden, & Georgie Flores Have Fun at City Year Spring Break

Zendaya, Holland Roden, & Georgie Flores Have Fun at City Year Spring Break

Zendaya lets out a big smile while attending the City Year Los Angeles Spring Break: Destination Education event at Sony Studios on Saturday (April 29) in Los Angeles.

The Greatest Showman actress was joined by Holland Roden and Georgie Flores.

The event was City Year’s largest fundraiser where A-list celebrities and industry insiders, along with their teens and tweens, came out in support of education in Los Angeles. It featured a special performance by Charlie Puth, as well as food, games and interactive booths, and raised over $2.2 million.

Also in attendance were Storm Reid, Halston Sage, Jenna Ortega, and Jillian Rose Reed.
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya holland roden georgie flores have fun city year 01
zendaya holland roden georgie flores have fun city year 02
zendaya holland roden georgie flores have fun city year 03
zendaya holland roden georgie flores have fun city year 04
zendaya holland roden georgie flores have fun city year 05
zendaya holland roden georgie flores have fun city year 06
zendaya holland roden georgie flores have fun city year 07
zendaya holland roden georgie flores have fun city year 08
zendaya holland roden georgie flores have fun city year 09
zendaya holland roden georgie flores have fun city year 10
zendaya holland roden georgie flores have fun city year 11
zendaya holland roden georgie flores have fun city year 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Georgie Flores, Halston Sage, Jenna Ortega, Jillian Rose Reed, Storm Reid, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr