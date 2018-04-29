Zendaya, Holland Roden, & Georgie Flores Have Fun at City Year Spring Break

Zendaya lets out a big smile while attending the City Year Los Angeles Spring Break: Destination Education event at Sony Studios on Saturday (April 29) in Los Angeles.

The Greatest Showman actress was joined by Holland Roden and Georgie Flores.

The event was City Year’s largest fundraiser where A-list celebrities and industry insiders, along with their teens and tweens, came out in support of education in Los Angeles. It featured a special performance by Charlie Puth, as well as food, games and interactive booths, and raised over $2.2 million.

Also in attendance were Storm Reid, Halston Sage, Jenna Ortega, and Jillian Rose Reed.